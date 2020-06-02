BRING IT IN: Adena Jones, Steve Magness & Brad Stulberg

Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop Special Correspondent Adena Jones reports on NBA players protesting racism and the killing of George Floyd. Then Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with Steve Magness and Brad Stulberg, co-authors of Peak Performance and The Passion Paradox. David talked about how, as a coach, it’s routine to instill new instincts. Steve agreed, talking about how most running training is learning not to listen too hard when your body tells you to stop running! And he talked about “psychological safety” and the importance of feeling like you’re on a path to progress. Also, Brad talked about “police anxiety disorder.”

The video is here:

