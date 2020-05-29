BRING IT IN: Friday with Jarod

May 29
  
0:00
-54:14

Today Jarod Hector, multimedia journalist, voice, and on-air personality, took over BRING IT IN to talk about George Floyd, riots, and the humanity of NBA players. It’s a must listen.

The video is here:

Jarod’s Liner Notes 

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:

← PreviousNext →