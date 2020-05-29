BRING IT IN: Friday with Jarod

|0:00
|-54:14
Today Jarod Hector, multimedia journalist, voice, and on-air personality, took over BRING IT IN to talk about George Floyd, riots, and the humanity of NBA players. It’s a must listen.
The video is here:
Jarod’s Liner Notes
The Souls of Black Folk W.E.B. DuBois
The 1619 Project from the New York Times’ Nikole Hannah-Jones
The 13th Ava DuVernay
The New Jim Crow Michelle Alexander
How To Be An Antiracist Ibram X. Kendi
The Death of George Floyd in Context Jelani Cobb
We Are Living in the Age of the Black Panic Defense Jelani Cobb
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
THURSDAY May 28, 2020 Michael Grange on World Cup-style pool play replacing the first round of the NBA playoffs.
WEDNESDAY May 27, 2020 Dr. Wayne Winston on why he doesn’t think Michael Jordan is the GOAT.
TUESDAY May 26, 2020 Dr. Ron Sen on whether and how we should reopen basketball.
FRIDAY May 22, 2020 Jarod Hector on Michael Jordan as a synonym for greatness.
THURSDAY May 21, 2020 Matt Powell on how COVID-19 will affect the sports merchandising industry.
WEDNESDAY May 20, 2020 Wosny Lambre argues that sneaker culture is not really about the NBA players anymore.
TUESDAY May 19, 2020 Special TrueHoop Correspondent Adena Jones interviews expert NBA sneakerhead (and her husband) Chad Jones aka Sneaker Galactus.
MONDAY May 18, 2020 Ben Aronson on his latest TrueHoop article on race, culture, economics, and the impact of the NBA on the sneaker industry.
FRIDAY May 15, 2020 Jarod Hector on Michael Jordan as a leader.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
We sent an email to with a link to finish logging in.