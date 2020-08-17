BRING IT IN: Playoff preview

|0:00
|-59:20
And we’re back! On our return to BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe gleefully talk shop about the playoffs.
David makes his bets on which teams will win their matches, and Henry and David talk about the second wave of the NBA’s 3-point revolution, guarding Damian Lillard, and more.
