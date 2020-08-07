BRING IT IN: Adena Jones & Jarod Hector

|0:00
Today on BRING IT IN we welcomed back TrueHoop Special Correspondent Adena Jones, who gave us a a glimpse of NBA and WNBA life.
Then Henry Abbott, David Thorpe, and Jarod Hector played NINE BY NINETY, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.
They talked about J. Cole’s chances of getting into the NBA, what science says about LeBron James icing his groin, and then Henry waxes poetic about his Trail Blazers’ bubble performance.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
WEDNESDAY August 5, 2020 Mary Pilon and Louisa Thomas on their new book LOSERS: Dispatches From the Other Side of the Scoreboard.
MONDAY August 3, 2020 Travonne Edwards on how the Rockets’ tiny lineup hypnotized Brook Lopez into unconventional shooting.
FRIDAY July 31, 2020 Jarod Hector on return of NBA play.
WEDNESDAY July 29, 2020 Dr. Michael Mina with an enlightening message about the power of cheaper tests.
MONDAY July 27, 2020 Catherine Belton on Mikhail Prokhorov, money laundering, the mysterious eighth man in the Trump Tower meeting.
FRIDAY July 24, 2020 Jarod Hector on the NBA’s unpublished and ever changing health policies.
WEDNESDAY July 22, 2020 Adena Jones on the return of basketball.
MONDAY July 20, 2020 Jeff Asher on Louisiana’s COVID numbers.
FRIDAY July 17, 2020 Jarod Hector on the NBA not making public the rules of play in the bubble.
