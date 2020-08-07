BRING IT IN: Adena Jones & Jarod Hector

Today on BRING IT IN we welcomed back TrueHoop Special Correspondent Adena Jones, who gave us a a glimpse of NBA and WNBA life.

Then Henry Abbott, David Thorpe, and Jarod Hector played NINE BY NINETY, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.

They talked about J. Cole’s chances of getting into the NBA, what science says about LeBron James icing his groin, and then Henry waxes poetic about his Trail Blazers’ bubble performance.

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES: