BRING IT IN: Mary Pilon and Louisa Thomas

Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with Mary Pilon and Louisa Thomas about their new book LOSERS: Dispatches From the Other Side of the Scoreboard.

Mary Pilon is the author of the New York Times bestseller The Monopolists and The Kevin Show. She contributes to The New Yorker, Esquire, MSNBC, Vice, and Politico. She has been a staff reporter for the New York Times and Wall Street Journal, and was an NBC sports producer at the the 2016 Olympics.

Louisa Thomas is a staff writer at the New Yorker, and the author of Louisa: The Extraordinary Life of Mrs. Adams and Conscience: Two Soldiers, Two Pacifists, One Family—a Test of Will and Faith in World War I. She is a former writer and editor for ESPN’s Grantland (where she wrote many INCREDIBLE stories, including this memorable one about Nets executive Irina Pavlova), and a former fellow at New America. Her writing has appeared in The New York Times, Vogue, The Wall Street Journal, The New Yorker, The Paris Review, and other places.

