BRING IT IN: Monday with Tom

Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with Tom Haberstroh, National NBA Insider, host of the Habershow podcast, co-host of Pack Your Knives and Dad Pod podcasts, and co-founder of @countthedings.
They talked about the All-Star game, Elam Ending, a four-point line, COVID immunizations, and more.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
FRIDAY March 5, 2021 Jarod Hector on the best team ever assembled.
WEDNESDAY March 3, 2021 Yaron Weitzman discussed his latestTrueHoop article about the battle of the bowels amongst NBA players.
MONDAY March 1, 2021 Tom Haberstroh makes the case to be somewhat excited (but not insanely excited) about the Knicks.
FRIDAY February 26, 2021 Jarod Hector on the one team currently with a great record.
WEDNESDAY February 24, 2021 David Thorpe and Henry Abbott on the All-star roster.
MONDAY February 22, 2021 Tom Haberstroh on Timberwolves’ decision to tap Chris Finch as head coach.
FRIDAY February 19, 2021 Jarod Hector on COVID B.1.1.7 variant confirmed in the NBA.
WEDNESDAY February 17, 2021 Tom Haberstroh on a geeky investigation of the Bucks’ defense.
