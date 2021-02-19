BRING IT IN: Friday with Jarod

|0:00
|-44:39
Today on a zany, glitch-filled BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with our TrueHoop BRING IT IN star Jarod Hector, multimedia journalist, voice, on-air personality and podcast host. They played NINE BY NINETY, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.
They talked about the COVID B.1.1.7 variant confirmed in the NBA, playoff odds, and more! And this all while systems were crashing and computers were freezing. The computer glitches got the best of us and we had to close out early, but the video of 9x90 is here:
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
WEDNESDAY February 17, 2021 Tom Haberstroh on a geeky investigation of the Bucks’ defense.
FRIDAY February 12, 2021 Jarod Hector on Ben Simmons unlocked.
WEDNESDAY February 10, 2021 Brandon Grier on Mark Cuban and the national anthem.
MONDAY February 8, 2021 Tom Haberstroh on the NBA lessons of Super Bowl.
FRIDAY February 5, 2021 Jarod Hector on NBA’s finalizing an agreement to have an All-Star Game in 2021.
WEDNESDAY February 3, 2021 Henry on hisTrueHoop article on Robinhood, Facebook, and the NBA.
MONDAY February 1, 2021 TrueHoop on the making of Damian Lillard, the Lakers’ totally-different-from-last-year-but-once-again-amazing defense.
FRIDAY January 29, 2021 Tom Haberstroh on his latest TrueHoop article about the NBA billionaire connections to the GameStop drama.
