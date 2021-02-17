BRING IT IN: Tom Haberstroh
|Feb 17
|1
|0:00
|-1:00:01
Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with Tom Haberstroh, National NBA Insider, host of the Habershow podcast, co-host of Pack Your Knives and Dad Pod podcasts, and co-founder of @countthedings.
They go on a geeky investigation of the Bucks’ defense. Over the last several years, Bucks opponents have had either the fastest, or slowest, possessions in the NBA. This year it’s almost slowest, after being fastest last year. What the hell? And: Damian Lillard in Curry mode, and everybody hates that Henry uses defensive stats in picking All-Stars.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
FRIDAY February 12, 2021 Jarod Hector on Ben Simmons unlocked.
WEDNESDAY February 10, 2021 Brandon Grier on Mark Cuban and the national anthem.
MONDAY February 8, 2021 Tom Haberstroh on the NBA lessons of Super Bowl.
FRIDAY February 5, 2021 Jarod Hector on NBA’s finalizing an agreement to have an All-Star Game in 2021.
WEDNESDAY February 3, 2021 Henry on hisTrueHoop article on Robinhood, Facebook, and the NBA.
MONDAY February 1, 2021 TrueHoop on the making of Damian Lillard, the Lakers’ totally-different-from-last-year-but-once-again-amazing defense.
FRIDAY January 29, 2021 Tom Haberstroh on his latest TrueHoop article about the NBA billionaire connections to the GameStop drama.
WEDNESDAY January 27, 2021 David and Jarod on NBA teams with players to trade.
|1
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.