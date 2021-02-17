BRING IT IN: Tom Haberstroh

Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with Tom Haberstroh, National NBA Insider, host of the Habershow podcast, co-host of Pack Your Knives and Dad Pod podcasts, and co-founder of @countthedings.

They go on a geeky investigation of the Bucks’ defense. Over the last several years, Bucks opponents have had either the fastest, or slowest, possessions in the NBA. This year it’s almost slowest, after being fastest last year. What the hell? And: Damian Lillard in Curry mode, and everybody hates that Henry uses defensive stats in picking All-Stars.

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES: