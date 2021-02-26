BRING IT IN: Friday with Jarod

|0:00
|-59:19
Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with our TrueHoop BRING IT IN star Jarod Hector, multimedia journalist, voice, on-air personality and podcast host. They played NINE BY NINETY, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.
They talked about the Nuggets and a Jamal Murray moment, the one team currently with a great record, whose defense has been improving, Mike Conley, and more.
