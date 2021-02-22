BRING IT IN: Monday with Tom

|0:00
Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with Tom Haberstroh, National NBA Insider, host of the Habershow podcast, co-host of Pack Your Knives and Dad Pod podcasts, and co-founder of @countthedings.
They talked about the Timberwolves’ decision to tap Chris Finch as head coach, Tom’s latest TrueHoop piece on the innovation that took the Jazz’s offense to the next level, Finch’s history with the Rockets, and more.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
FRIDAY February 19, 2021 Jarod Hector on COVID B.1.1.7 variant confirmed in the NBA.
WEDNESDAY February 17, 2021 Tom Haberstroh on a geeky investigation of the Bucks’ defense.
FRIDAY February 12, 2021 Jarod Hector on Ben Simmons unlocked.
WEDNESDAY February 10, 2021 Brandon Grier on Mark Cuban and the national anthem.
MONDAY February 8, 2021 Tom Haberstroh on the NBA lessons of Super Bowl.
FRIDAY February 5, 2021 Jarod Hector on NBA’s finalizing an agreement to have an All-Star Game in 2021.
WEDNESDAY February 3, 2021 Henry on hisTrueHoop article on Robinhood, Facebook, and the NBA.
MONDAY February 1, 2021 TrueHoop on the making of Damian Lillard, the Lakers’ totally-different-from-last-year-but-once-again-amazing defense.
