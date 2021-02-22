BRING IT IN: Monday with Tom

Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with Tom Haberstroh, National NBA Insider, host of the Habershow podcast, co-host of Pack Your Knives and Dad Pod podcasts, and co-founder of @countthedings.

They talked about the Timberwolves’ decision to tap Chris Finch as head coach, Tom’s latest TrueHoop piece on the innovation that took the Jazz’s offense to the next level, Finch’s history with the Rockets, and more.

