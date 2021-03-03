BRING IT IN: Yaron Weitzman

Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Henry Abbott kicked off the show with Yaron Weitzman, award-winning Bleacher Report NBA writer and author of Tanking to the Top: The Philadelphia 76ers and the Most Audacious Process in the History of Professional Sports.

Yaron discussed his latest TrueHoop article about the battle of the bowels amongst NBA players. His final words on the matter? “Everybody poops.”

Then David and Henry talked about Zion, the Suns defense, the Clippers’ offense, fans at games in Texas, and, with Jarod Hector, the firing of Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce.

