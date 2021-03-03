BRING IT IN: Yaron Weitzman

|0:00
|-59:44
Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Henry Abbott kicked off the show with Yaron Weitzman, award-winning Bleacher Report NBA writer and author of Tanking to the Top: The Philadelphia 76ers and the Most Audacious Process in the History of Professional Sports.
Yaron discussed his latest TrueHoop article about the battle of the bowels amongst NBA players. His final words on the matter? “Everybody poops.”
Then David and Henry talked about Zion, the Suns defense, the Clippers’ offense, fans at games in Texas, and, with Jarod Hector, the firing of Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
MONDAY March 1, 2021 Tom Haberstroh makes the case to be somewhat excited (but not insanely excited) about the Knicks.
FRIDAY February 26, 2021 Jarod Hector on the one team currently with a great record.
WEDNESDAY February 24, 2021 David Thorpe and Henry Abbott on the All-star roster.
MONDAY February 22, 2021 Tom Haberstroh on Timberwolves’ decision to tap Chris Finch as head coach.
FRIDAY February 19, 2021 Jarod Hector on COVID B.1.1.7 variant confirmed in the NBA.
WEDNESDAY February 17, 2021 Tom Haberstroh on a geeky investigation of the Bucks’ defense.
FRIDAY February 12, 2021 Jarod Hector on Ben Simmons unlocked.
WEDNESDAY February 10, 2021 Brandon Grier on Mark Cuban and the national anthem.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.