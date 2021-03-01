BRING IT IN: Monday with Tom

Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with Tom Haberstroh, National NBA Insider, host of the Habershow podcast, co-host of Pack Your Knives and Dad Pod podcasts, and co-founder of @countthedings.

Topics:

We miss Judy, who is out for the day.

The Bucks have been better than they appeared all along and Jrue Holiday hasn’t even fully returned yet,

Tom makes the case to be somewhat excited (but not insanely excited) about the Knicks,

David has an idea for the Celtics,