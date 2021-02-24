BRING IT IN: All-star rosters

|0:00
|-59:40
Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Henry Abbott talked about the All-star roster. Then Henry asked David which player he’d take to star on an expansion team, and David names NBA-grade players in the G League, and after Jarod Hector explains TopShot, TrueHoop gets ready to make some money.
