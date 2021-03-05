BRING IT IN: Friday with Jarod

Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with our TrueHoop BRING IT IN star Jarod Hector, multimedia journalist, voice, on-air personality and podcast host. They played NINE BY NINETY, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.

They talked about the love of basketball and Inside the NBA, the NBA All-Star game, turning sneakers into an asset class, Luka vs. Ja, the best team ever assembled, and much more.

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES: