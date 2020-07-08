BRING IT IN: Adena Jones, Dr. Carl Suddler

Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop Special Correspondent Adena Jones takes us on a tour of WNBA player reaction to comments from Atlanta Dream investor Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who has called armed Black protesters in Atlanta “mob rule.”

Then Jones, Henry Abbott, and David Thorpe spoke with Dr. Carl Suddler, a scholar of African American history and author of Presumed Criminal:

Black Youth and the Justice System in Postwar New York. They discussed the history of the carceral state in the U.S. and how the WNBA’s response to Sen. Loeffler’s anti-BLM statements might give NBA players inspiration to make their own demands.

