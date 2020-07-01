BRING IT IN: Lloyd Pierce

BRING IT IN is now on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays! Subscribers can join us live to ask questions and join in the fun. Subscribe here for the invitation to join!

Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop Special Correspondent Adena Jones leads off the show, and then Henry Abbott, David Thorpe, and Jarod Hector spoke with Hawks Head Coach Lloyd Pierce—and special guest Carl Suddler of Emory University.

They talked about voter suppression and the unprecedented move by the Hawks to partner with Fulton County to transform the State Farm Arena into a voter precinct.

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES: