BRING IT IN: Zachary Binney
|Jun 29
| 2
|0:00
|-59:02
Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with Zachary Binney, epidemiologist and Assistant Professor of Quantitative Theory and Methods at Emory University, Oxford College. His research currently sits at the intersection of sports and public health, focusing on sports injuries and athlete health.
Zach assessed the NBA’s plan to reopen play, the risk to players and staff, and having a community “contact budget.”
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
FRIDAY June 26, 2020 Jarod Hector on Vince Carter’s retirement.
WEDNESDAY June 24, 2020 Keith Reed on the day of reckoning for media for its lack of diversity.
MONDAY June 22, 2020 Maria Konnikova on testosterone impacts decision making.
FRIDAY June 19, 2020 Jarod Hector on the NBA snitching hotline and the significance of Juneteenth.
THURSDAY June 18, 2020 Scott Eden, on his story "The Prosecution of Thabo Sefolosha."
WEDNESDAY June 17, 2020 Brandon Grier on what NBA players might achieve from the Black Lives Matter protests.
TUESDAY June 16, 2020 Tom Haberstroh on the optics of reopening the season in an enclosed bubble.
MONDAY June 15, 2020 Christie Aschwanden on the chance of the NBA’s reopening becoming a superspreader event.
FRIDAY June 12, 2020 Jarod Hector on Tulsa massacre, Daryl Morey’s future, and … NASCAR of all things.
| 2
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
We sent an email to with a link to finish logging in.