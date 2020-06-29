BRING IT IN: Zachary Binney

Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with Zachary Binney, epidemiologist and Assistant Professor of Quantitative Theory and Methods at Emory University, Oxford College. His research currently sits at the intersection of sports and public health, focusing on sports injuries and athlete health.

Zach assessed the NBA’s plan to reopen play, the risk to players and staff, and having a community “contact budget.”

