BRING IT IN: Keith Reed

Today on BRING IT IN, TrueHoop Special Correspondent Adena Jones leads off the show, and then Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with Keith Reed, a writer, editor and commentator. He formerly worked as senior editor at ESPN the Magazine and a staff writer at the Boston Globe and other publications he's a past board member of the National Association of Black Journalists. His written work has appeared in The Shadow League, Vibe, Essence, The New York Times and he's been a commentator on CNN, MSNBC, CNBC, Al Jazeera and elsewhere.
They talked about the day of reckoning for media for its lack of diversity, Bill Simmons under fire, and the ouster of former Bleacher Report CEO Howard Mittman.
