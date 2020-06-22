BRING IT IN: Maria Konnikova
|Jun 22
| 1
|0:00
|-1:03:10
Today on BRING IT IN, Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with Maria Konnikova, New York Times-bestselling author of the brand new The Biggest Bluff, which comes out Tuesday, as well as The Confidence Game and Mastermind: How To Think Like Sherlock Holmes. She is a regular contributing writer for The New Yorker, and has written for the Atlantic, the New York Times, Slate, the New Republic, the Paris Review, the Wall Street Journal, Salon, the Boston Globe, the Scientific American, WIRED, and Smithsonian, among many other publications. While researching The Biggest Bluff, Maria became an international poker champion and the winner of over $300,000 in tournament earnings.
They talked about psychology, thinking fast and slow, how testosterone impacts decision making, and much more.
The video is here:
