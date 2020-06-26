BRING IT IN: Friday with Jarod
|Jun 26
| 2
|0:00
|-56:50
Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with our TrueHoop BRING IT IN Friday star Jarod Hector, multimedia journalist, voice, on-air personality and podcast host. They played NINE BY NINETY, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.
They talked about COVID outbreaks amongst the young, Vince Carter’s retirement, and they got deep into a discussion about reparations.
The video is here:
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
WEDNESDAY June 24, 2020 Keith Reed on the day of reckoning for media for its lack of diversity.
MONDAY June 22, 2020 Maria Konnikova on testosterone impacts decision making.
FRIDAY June 19, 2020 Jarod Hector on the NBA snitching hotline and the significance of Juneteenth.
THURSDAY June 18, 2020 Scott Eden, on his story "The Prosecution of Thabo Sefolosha."
WEDNESDAY June 17, 2020 Brandon Grier on what NBA players might achieve from the Black Lives Matter protests.
TUESDAY June 16, 2020 Tom Haberstroh on the optics of reopening the season in an enclosed bubble.
MONDAY June 15, 2020 Christie Aschwanden on the chance of the NBA’s reopening becoming a superspreader event.
FRIDAY June 12, 2020 Jarod Hector on Tulsa massacre, Daryl Morey’s future, and … NASCAR of all things.
THURSDAY June 11, 2020 John Hollinger on his favorite to win this year’s title and some “neat tricks” his Grizzlies did during trade season.
