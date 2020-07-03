BRING IT IN: Friday with Jarod
|Jul 3
| 1
|0:00
|-56:13
Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with our TrueHoop BRING IT IN Friday star Jarod Hector, multimedia journalist, voice, on-air personality and podcast host. They played NINE BY NINETY, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.
They talked about reaction to the NBA’s “losers bubble,” Hamilton, and Makur Maker choosing Howard University over UCLA.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
WEDNESDAY July 1, 2020 Lloyd Pierce on the unprecedented move by the Hawks to partner with Fulton County to transform the State Farm Arena into a voter precinct.
MONDAY June 29, 2020 Zachary Binney, on the risk to players and staff of reopening play.
FRIDAY June 26, 2020 Jarod Hector on Vince Carter’s retirement.
WEDNESDAY June 24, 2020 Keith Reed on the day of reckoning for media for its lack of diversity.
MONDAY June 22, 2020 Maria Konnikova on testosterone impacts decision making.
FRIDAY June 19, 2020 Jarod Hector on the NBA snitching hotline and the significance of Juneteenth.
THURSDAY June 18, 2020 Scott Eden, on his story "The Prosecution of Thabo Sefolosha."
WEDNESDAY June 17, 2020 Brandon Grier on what NBA players might achieve from the Black Lives Matter protests.
TUESDAY June 16, 2020 Tom Haberstroh on the optics of reopening the season in an enclosed bubble.
