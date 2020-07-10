BRING IT IN: Friday with Jarod and Ben Aronson

Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with our TrueHoop BRING IT IN Friday star Jarod Hector, multimedia journalist, voice, on-air personality and podcast host. They played NINE BY NINETY, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.

Then Ben Aronson, a marketing executive with a lot of experience in sports, joined BRING IT IN. They talked about DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts, the NBA suiting up for the restart of play in the bubble, and what a Nike league would look like.

