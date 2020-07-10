BRING IT IN: Friday with Jarod and Ben Aronson
|Jul 10
| 1
|0:00
|-59:45
Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with our TrueHoop BRING IT IN Friday star Jarod Hector, multimedia journalist, voice, on-air personality and podcast host. They played NINE BY NINETY, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.
Then Ben Aronson, a marketing executive with a lot of experience in sports, joined BRING IT IN. They talked about DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts, the NBA suiting up for the restart of play in the bubble, and what a Nike league would look like.
