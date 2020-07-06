BRING IT IN: Jane McManus

Today on BRING IT IN, Henry Abbott and David Thorpe welcomed back Jane McManus, Director of Marist College’s Center for Sports Communication and columnist for the New York Daily News. She has covered New York sports since 1998 and can say, with a smile, that “my outrage knows no limits.” (Some may know her as “Lesley E. Visserate” from the roller derby circuit.)

They talked about a lack of frankness in reopening U.S. sports, player safety, and how gender might play a role in the decisions being made.

