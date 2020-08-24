BRING IT IN: Luka Day

Aug 24
  
Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe talk about the playoffs. David discusses three head-scratching coaching errors from the Mavericks and Clippers during last night’s game, and Luka Doncic’s impressive performance. They also talk about the step-back having a moment …

