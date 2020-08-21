BRING IT IN: Friday with Jarod

|0:00
Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with our TrueHoop BRING IT IN Friday star Jarod Hector, multimedia journalist, voice, on-air personality and podcast host. They played NINE BY NINETY, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.
They talked about reopening the league, asked why LeBron’s performance appears a little off, and how to fix the NBA’s viewership problem.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
WEDNESDAY August 19, 2020 TrueHoop on body cam footage of Alan Strickland and Raptors President Masai Ujiri last June.
MONDAY August 17, 2020 David Thorpe and Henry Abbott preview the playoffs.
FRIDAY August 7, 2020 Adena Jones on the WNBA and Jarod Hector plays NINE BY NINETY.
WEDNESDAY August 5, 2020 Mary Pilon and Louisa Thomas on their new book LOSERS: Dispatches From the Other Side of the Scoreboard.
MONDAY August 3, 2020 Travonne Edwards on how the Rockets’ tiny lineup hypnotized Brook Lopez into unconventional shooting.
FRIDAY July 31, 2020 Jarod Hector on return of NBA play.
WEDNESDAY July 29, 2020 Dr. Michael Mina with an enlightening message about the power of cheaper tests.
MONDAY July 27, 2020 Catherine Belton on Mikhail Prokhorov, money laundering, the mysterious eighth man in the Trump Tower meeting.
FRIDAY July 24, 2020 Jarod Hector on the NBA’s unpublished and ever changing health policies.
