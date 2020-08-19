BRING IT IN: Adena Jones

|0:00
|-57:38
Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop Special Correspondent Adena Jones updated us on life in the NBA bubble.
Then Henry Abbott and David Thorpe offer a speed tour of the eight series, and talked with TrueHoop’s Jarod Hector and Judy Goodwin about the latest body cam footage of Alameda County Deputy Sheriff Alan Strickland and Raptors President Masai Ujiri last June.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
MONDAY August 17, 2020 David Thorpe and Henry Abbott preview the playoffs.
FRIDAY August 7, 2020 Adena Jones on the WNBA and Jarod Hector plays NINE BY NINETY.
WEDNESDAY August 5, 2020 Mary Pilon and Louisa Thomas on their new book LOSERS: Dispatches From the Other Side of the Scoreboard.
MONDAY August 3, 2020 Travonne Edwards on how the Rockets’ tiny lineup hypnotized Brook Lopez into unconventional shooting.
FRIDAY July 31, 2020 Jarod Hector on return of NBA play.
WEDNESDAY July 29, 2020 Dr. Michael Mina with an enlightening message about the power of cheaper tests.
MONDAY July 27, 2020 Catherine Belton on Mikhail Prokhorov, money laundering, the mysterious eighth man in the Trump Tower meeting.
FRIDAY July 24, 2020 Jarod Hector on the NBA’s unpublished and ever changing health policies.
WEDNESDAY July 22, 2020 Adena Jones on the return of basketball.
