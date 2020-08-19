BRING IT IN: Adena Jones

Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop Special Correspondent Adena Jones updated us on life in the NBA bubble.

Then Henry Abbott and David Thorpe offer a speed tour of the eight series, and talked with TrueHoop’s Jarod Hector and Judy Goodwin about the latest body cam footage of Alameda County Deputy Sheriff Alan Strickland and Raptors President Masai Ujiri last June.

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES: