BRING IT IN: Friday with Jarod

Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with our TrueHoop BRING IT IN Friday star Jarod Hector, multimedia journalist, voice, on-air personality and podcast host. They played NINE BY NINETY, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.

They talked about NBA employees on strike in the wake of shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin, how the discontent could have connections to Russian influence, and more.

