BRING IT IN: Friday with Jarod

Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with our TrueHoop BRING IT IN Friday star Jarod Hector, multimedia journalist, voice, on-air personality and podcast host. They played NINE BY NINETY, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.
They talked about NBA employees on strike in the wake of shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin, how the discontent could have connections to Russian influence, and more.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
WEDNESDAY August 26, 2020 Emergency BRING IT IN on the Bucks strike.
WEDNESDAY August 26, 2020 Dana Smith on when fans can safely sit in stands at basketball games again.
MONDAY August 24, 2020 David Thorpe on three head-scratching coaching errors from the Mavericks and Clippers.
FRIDAY August 21, 2020 Jarod Hector on why LeBron’s performance appears a little off.
WEDNESDAY August 19, 2020 TrueHoop on body cam footage of Alan Strickland and Raptors President Masai Ujiri last June.
MONDAY August 17, 2020 David Thorpe and Henry Abbott preview the playoffs.
FRIDAY August 7, 2020 Adena Jones on the WNBA and Jarod Hector plays NINE BY NINETY.
WEDNESDAY August 5, 2020 Mary Pilon and Louisa Thomas on their new book LOSERS: Dispatches From the Other Side of the Scoreboard.
MONDAY August 3, 2020 Travonne Edwards on how the Rockets’ tiny lineup hypnotized Brook Lopez into unconventional shooting.
