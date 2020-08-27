BRING IT IN: Emergency NBA shutdown show
The Milwaukee Bucks did not take the court Wednesday afternoon for Game 5—in reaction to the shooting of an unarmed Jacob Blake in front of his children in Kenosha, Wisconsin—and the ensuing fallout. Then the NBA postponed the three games of the night. In an emergency BRING IT IN, Adena Jones, Jarod Hector, Emory Univerity history scholar Dr. Carl Suddler (author of “Presumed Criminal”), David Thorpe, and Henry Abbott came together to discuss this historic NBA and U.S. moment.
What are the NBA players risking by protesting play? What can/should they demand?
