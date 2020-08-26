BRING IT IN: Adena Jones and Dana Smith

Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop Special Correspondent Adena Jones updated us on —wow, Doc Rivers is powerful—the shooting of Jacob Blake, as well as Wubble beef, Paul George, and LeBron.

Then Henry Abbott and David Thorpe welcome back award-winning COVID-19 reporter Dana Smith, senior writer for Elemental at Medium. Under pressure, and with a lot of guesswork, Smith estimates it will be a year before fans can safely sit in stands at basketball games again. She also gives a full update on vaccines, treatments, testing, the NBA bubble, and eating in restaurants.

