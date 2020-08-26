BRING IT IN: Adena Jones and Dana Smith
|Aug 26
| 1
|0:00
|-1:02:03
Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop Special Correspondent Adena Jones updated us on —wow, Doc Rivers is powerful—the shooting of Jacob Blake, as well as Wubble beef, Paul George, and LeBron.
Then Henry Abbott and David Thorpe welcome back award-winning COVID-19 reporter Dana Smith, senior writer for Elemental at Medium. Under pressure, and with a lot of guesswork, Smith estimates it will be a year before fans can safely sit in stands at basketball games again. She also gives a full update on vaccines, treatments, testing, the NBA bubble, and eating in restaurants.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
MONDAY August 24, 2020 David Thorpe on three head-scratching coaching errors from the Mavericks and Clippers.
FRIDAY August 21, 2020 Jarod Hector on why LeBron’s performance appears a little off.
WEDNESDAY August 19, 2020 TrueHoop on body cam footage of Alan Strickland and Raptors President Masai Ujiri last June.
MONDAY August 17, 2020 David Thorpe and Henry Abbott preview the playoffs.
FRIDAY August 7, 2020 Adena Jones on the WNBA and Jarod Hector plays NINE BY NINETY.
WEDNESDAY August 5, 2020 Mary Pilon and Louisa Thomas on their new book LOSERS: Dispatches From the Other Side of the Scoreboard.
MONDAY August 3, 2020 Travonne Edwards on how the Rockets’ tiny lineup hypnotized Brook Lopez into unconventional shooting.
FRIDAY July 31, 2020 Jarod Hector on return of NBA play.
WEDNESDAY July 29, 2020 Dr. Michael Mina with an enlightening message about the power of cheaper tests.
| 1
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
We sent an email to with a link to finish logging in.