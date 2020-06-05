BRING IT IN: Friday with Jarod

Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with our TrueHoop BRING IT IN Friday guest Jarod Hector, multimedia journalist, voice, on-air personality and podcast host. They played NINE BY NINETY, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.

They talked about billionaires backing Trump, the NBA’s response to the police brutality protests, and the “safest situation possible” for the NBA to reopen play.

The video is here:

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES: