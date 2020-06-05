BRING IT IN: Friday with Jarod
Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with our TrueHoop BRING IT IN Friday guest Jarod Hector, multimedia journalist, voice, on-air personality and podcast host. They played NINE BY NINETY, where they get 90 seconds each to rapid-fire cover nine topics.
They talked about billionaires backing Trump, the NBA’s response to the police brutality protests, and the “safest situation possible” for the NBA to reopen play.
THURSDAY June 4, 2020 Henry Abbott and David Thorpe discuss news that the NBA is back.
WEDNESDAY June 3, 2020 Ari Caroline on what can/will the league do to minimize coronavirus risk when reopening the season.
TUESDAY June 2, 2020 Steve Magness and Brad Stulberg on “psychological safety” and the importance of feeling like you’re on a path to progress.
MONDAY June 1, 2020 Jesse Washington on legendary coach John Thompson.
FRIDAY May 29, 2020 Jarod Hector on George Floyd, riots, and the humanity of NBA players. It’s a must listen.
THURSDAY May 28, 2020 Michael Grange on World Cup-style pool play replacing the first round of the NBA playoffs.
WEDNESDAY May 27, 2020 Dr. Wayne Winston on why he doesn’t think Michael Jordan is the GOAT.
TUESDAY May 26, 2020 Dr. Ron Sen on whether and how we should reopen basketball.
FRIDAY May 22, 2020 Jarod Hector on Michael Jordan as a synonym for greatness.
