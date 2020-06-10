BRING IT IN: Favorite Tweets
|Jun 10
| 1
|0:00
|-58:33
Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott, David Thorpe, and Judy Goodwin shared their favorite social media posts of the past few weeks. Here are the liner notes, all the tweets. They talked about visuals from the protests, and Kpop stans radicalizing, Dana Smith social distancing in a dinosaur costume, and much more.
The video is here:
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
TUESDAY June 9, 2020 Dr. Carl Suddler on defunding the police.
MONDAY June 8, 2020 Erica Vanstone on roller derby’s impressive data-driven international plan to return to play amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
FRIDAY June 5, 2020 Jarod Hector on NBA’s response to the police brutality protests.
THURSDAY June 4, 2020 Henry Abbott and David Thorpe discuss news that the NBA is back.
WEDNESDAY June 3, 2020 Ari Caroline on what can/will the league do to minimize coronavirus risk when reopening the season.
TUESDAY June 2, 2020 Steve Magness and Brad Stulberg on “psychological safety” and the importance of feeling like you’re on a path to progress.
MONDAY June 1, 2020 Jesse Washington on legendary coach John Thompson.
FRIDAY May 29, 2020 Jarod Hector on George Floyd, riots, and the humanity of NBA players. It’s a must listen.
THURSDAY May 28, 2020 Michael Grange on World Cup-style pool play replacing the first round of the NBA playoffs.
