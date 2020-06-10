BRING IT IN: The list of tweets

Today on BRING IT IN, Henry Abbott, David Thorpe, and Judy Goodwin shared their favorite social media posts. You can watch and listen here.

Here’s a list of those posts in case you are listening on the pod and want to follow along.

Judy’s favorite social media posts:

The tiktok video from Dr. Karanr.

Kpop stans flood #whitelivesmatter with kpop videos and memes:

nobrowsnya @nmoody469
Racists looking at the hashtag trending actually thinkin they did sum #WhiteLivesMatter

June 3rd 2020

239 Retweets

Darth Vader was a Jedi:

Adam Rothman @arothmanhistory
Darth Vader was a Jedi.

Charlie Kirk @charliekirk11

The Republican Party freed the slaves.

June 8th 2020

51,116 Retweets

I yield my time. Fuck you:

u better keep 6ft motherfucker @23rdButterfly
“suck my dick and choke on it” 😭😭

June 3rd 2020

208,472 Retweets

Strongly dislike:

dumbfoundead @dumbfoundead
Someone posted this pic from a protest in Korea and i noticed this guys bootleg N.W.A. shirt in the back “STRONGLY DISLIKE THE POLICE” 😂😂😂

June 6th 2020

5,165 Retweets

David’s favorite tweets:

Post grad:  

CAI Knights Basketball PG @CAI_PostGrad
We ended our first season with 5 post grad players & our focus was finding the right program for each of them. We are thrilled to announce that all 5 will be playing in college this season. @jermainephill2 @Beril_Kab @Gilbert_Jean4 @_Amcm4_ @fonzofranklin #freeeducation

June 5th 2020

6 Retweets

LeBron and the vote:

LeBron James @KingJames
Everyone talking about “how do we fix this?”  They say “go out and vote?”  What about asking if how we vote is also structurally racist?

Laura Barrón-López @lbarronlopez

Took @MsLaToshaBrown 3hrs to vote today in GA. Then Brown drove over to predominantly white polling site in Atl suburbs “I come over to this side of town, and white folks are strolling in. On my side of town, we brought stadium chairs.” https://t.co/lhIAaHrAlC W/@ZachMontellaro

June 9th 2020

51,595 Retweets

Time for white people to speak up:

T.J. @TJ_WINNING
White allies: It’s time to risk social status. Risking friends and relationships. Its time to talk to your families. It’s time to speak up. It’s time to make your communities uncomfortable. It’s time for America to understand the burden that black people carry every, single day.

June 2nd 2020

545 Retweets

Patrick Mahomes:

Jason Reid @JReidESPN
An NFL executive on the phone with me Sunday: “Let’s put it this way: The second I saw him in that video, I knew Roger had to act quickly. Everyone, including all the owners, knows he’s the guy.” The power of Patrick Mahomes saying ‘Black Lives Matter’During an otherwise uneventful Super Bowl LIV news conference in Miami, Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes paused to ponder a question about the impor…theundefeated.com

June 8th 2020

1,492 Retweets

Cops cancelled:

Travon Free @Travon
Ok, maybe you misunderstood what we were asking for... https://t.co/0NUwwJpYSc

Variety @Variety

"Cops" has officially been canceled by Paramount Network four days after it was pulled from the schedule https://t.co/tXEo25Clvm

June 9th 2020

13,032 Retweets

Henry’s favorite tweets:

I can’t breathe:

Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Still...

May 27th 2020

343 Retweets

Stephen Jackson:

TODAY @TODAYshow
“I haven’t been the same since I’ve seen it.” Watch @craigmelvin’s full interview with Stephen Jackson, a former NBA player and lifelong friend of George Floyd, who died while in Minneapolis police custody.

May 28th 2020

1,884 Retweets

Jarod shrug:

Adena Jones @adena_andrews
Talking about slavery makes you uncomfortable. Oh well. @jshector hit em with the shoulder shrug and screw face. Energy on @TrueHoop! 🤷🏾‍♂️ truehoop.com/p/bring-it-in-…

May 29th 2020

2 Retweets

Why did it take so long?:

It's Going Down @IGD_News
10 years from now, people won't look back and ask: "Why did it explode in 2020?" Massive unemployment while the rich rake in billions from tax-cuts + bailouts, the earth on the brink of collapse + police murdering people daily. Instead they'll ask: "Why didn't it happen sooner?"

May 30th 2020

1,410 Retweets

Make racists afraid again:

Matt Powell @NPDMattPowell

May 30th 2020

101 Retweets

Three generations:

Amol Rajan @amolrajan
This is one of the most amazing clips you will ever see, capturing perfectly the lifelong anguish of some many Americans who happen to black, and want merely the dignity and peace their compatriots take for granted. Please watch - and learn

May 31st 2020

1,262 Retweets

Volume up:

Travonne Edwards (Blk Tray) @Travonne
Volume Up 🎚🔊

June 4th 2020

126 Retweets

LeBron is happy:

LeBron James @KingJames
BEAUTIFUL!!!!!!!!!! TOGETHER we shall prevail!! 🙏🏾💪🏾✊🏾❤️👑

Muriel Bowser @MurielBowser

#BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/OQg6977n5r

June 5th 2020

27,643 Retweets

Dragging a hoop around:

Nina Feldman @ncannellf
Khalil Gardner is a part of a group dragging a basketball hoop around center city trying to get people to play to break the tension.

June 2nd 2020

14,162 Retweets

Gianna:

SportsCenter @SportsCenter
Stephen Jackson holding up George Floyd’s daughter, Gianna, as she says “Daddy changed the world.” (via chrisstewart_esq_/Instagram)

June 3rd 2020

10,249 Retweets

Leia on mute:

Thom Beckett @thombeckett
“Wait, Leia, I think you’re still on mute”

April 17th 2020

5,098 Retweets

The Onion:

The Onion @TheOnion
Protestors Criticized For Looting Businesses Without Forming Private Equity Firm First bit.ly/2AeY0zK

May 28th 2020

36,817 Retweets

Summer Brennan:

Summer Brennan 🌈 @summerbrennan
Just found out that in 1844, the building where I live was called the "Hospital for Incurable Men."

June 10th 2020

36 Retweets

The distance of a bear:

Maria Snegovaya @MSnegovaya
Russia's social distancing guidelines: "Please keep distance of over 1.5m, which approximates a size of a small bear."

April 21st 2020

143 Retweets

Dinosaurs:

Dana Smith @SmithDanaG
Yesterday, @shannonmstirone @FreelanceAstro and I went for a little romp around the neighborhood

April 19th 2020

48 Retweets

Check out Dave’s stick:

Eric Alper 🎧 @ThatEricAlper
Whoa, check out Dave's stick

May 28th 2020

224 Retweets

Seerat on Phil Jackson:

Seerat Sohi @seeratsohi
are we sure Phil Jackson isn’t just three kids stacked on top of each other?

April 27th 2020

253 Retweets

Feeling short:

Irina Pavlova @TheRealPavlova
My favorite selfie ever!

April 30th 2020

2 Retweets

Jaylen Brown workouts:

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Jaylen Brown’s 78-year old grandpa once sparred with Muhammad Ali, and now he’s training Jaylen in quarantine. (Manning the stopwatch here as Jaylen goes full Rocky down his street in Boston lol) Full story: bostonglobe.com/2020/05/18/spo…

May 19th 2020

224 Retweets

Adena teaches swimming:

Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Was excited for @adena_andrews @Jpdabrams combo before I knew the back story: ADENA: "I was Jonathan's TA/lifeguard in college. He says I left him to drown when I quit but I have a different tale." HENRY: "It's a miracle he's alive." ADENA: "He's a stronger swimmer for it."

Jarod Hector @jshector

Good Morning Fam 🌞 today on @TrueHoop the hilarious @adena_andrews and #TheWire fans @Jpdabrams BRING IT IN 11 AM EST Tune in. We got you a free subscription 👇🏿#NBA #NBATwitter https://t.co/mFh5xtXAiM

April 28th 2020

2 Retweets

David: Drones as missiles

Dustin Moskovitz @moskov
It’s a missile. You’ve invented a missile.

Hacker News @newsycombinator

Pentagon Has Tested a Suicide Drone That Gets to Its Target Area at Hypersonic https://t.co/2Y3WRGhHHv

June 10th 2020

28 Retweets

Henry: Snoop listening to FROZEN

amy brown @arb
i would like to talk about this video of snoop dogg listening to the frozen soundtrack in his parked car

May 13th 2020

109,387 Retweets

Henry: Jane McManus

Jane McManus @janesports
Sports are the result of a functioning society, not the precursor. If you like sports so much, you should be pushing for a better response to the virus, not the de facto ritual sacrifice of some number of pro athletes and their kin.

May 4th 2020

118 Retweets

Henry: THIS WAS MARCH 31

Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
If you shoot around alone in a gym, can the next person through catch coronavirus from you? Should we all be making our own masks? Elemental senior science writer @SmithDanaG cuts through the noise with helpful, evidence-based, plain English insight. BRING IT IN: Dana SmithListen now (57 min) | Today on BRING IT IN David Thorpe and Henry Abbott spoke with Dana Smith, Senior Writer for Elemental at Medium covering health, science, and the science of wellness. Do you need to wear a face mask? Can you make your own? If you shoot around in an empty gym, can you spread the…truehoop.com

March 31st 2020

5 Retweets

David: Trump is who we knew

Mystery Solvent @MysterySolvent
OMG!!! Trump in 1989 saying how he would like to be a well educated black because they have so many more advantages.

June 10th 2020

866 Retweets

David: Rex Chapman

Rex Chapman🏇🏼 @RexChapman
This dude trolling the police with Star Wars - Imperial March is exactly the Twitter content I am here for today...

June 5th 2020

243,057 Retweets

Judy: Miami bike cops

MK-Ultra News @mkultranews
This is the team of #Miami bike cops who beat back #BlackLivesMatter / #GeorgeFloyd protestors with their bikes over the weekend that @MiamiPD calls “the elite of the elite.” #Reno911 #BLUEFALL

June 5th 2020

6 Retweets
The Other Beth, who hates all of you @BethLynch2020
Update on our fav bike cops. @MiamiPD’s "elite of the elite" Bike Response Team. IRL

June 8th 2020

3,033 Retweets

