BRING IT IN: The list of tweets
|Jun 10
Today on BRING IT IN, Henry Abbott, David Thorpe, and Judy Goodwin shared their favorite social media posts. You can watch and listen here.
Here’s a list of those posts in case you are listening on the pod and want to follow along.
Judy’s favorite social media posts:
The tiktok video from Dr. Karanr.
Kpop stans flood #whitelivesmatter with kpop videos and memes:
Darth Vader was a Jedi:
I yield my time. Fuck you:
Strongly dislike:
David’s favorite tweets:
Post grad:
LeBron and the vote:
Laura Barrón-López @lbarronlopezTook @MsLaToshaBrown 3hrs to vote today in GA. Then Brown drove over to predominantly white polling site in Atl suburbs “I come over to this side of town, and white folks are strolling in. On my side of town, we brought stadium chairs.” https://t.co/lhIAaHrAlC W/@ZachMontellaro
Time for white people to speak up:
Patrick Mahomes:
Cops cancelled:
Variety @Variety"Cops" has officially been canceled by Paramount Network four days after it was pulled from the schedule https://t.co/tXEo25Clvm
Henry’s favorite tweets:
I can’t breathe:
Stephen Jackson:
Jarod shrug:
Why did it take so long?:
Make racists afraid again:
Three generations:
Volume up:
LeBron is happy:
Muriel Bowser @MurielBowser#BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/OQg6977n5r
Dragging a hoop around:
Gianna:
Leia on mute:
The Onion:
Summer Brennan:
The distance of a bear:
Dinosaurs:
Check out Dave’s stick:
Seerat on Phil Jackson:
Feeling short:
Jaylen Brown workouts:
Adena teaches swimming:
Jarod Hector @jshectorGood Morning Fam 🌞 today on @TrueHoop the hilarious @adena_andrews and #TheWire fans @Jpdabrams BRING IT IN 11 AM EST Tune in. We got you a free subscription 👇🏿#NBA #NBATwitter https://t.co/mFh5xtXAiM
David: Drones as missiles
Hacker News @newsycombinatorPentagon Has Tested a Suicide Drone That Gets to Its Target Area at Hypersonic https://t.co/2Y3WRGhHHv
Henry: Snoop listening to FROZEN
Henry: Jane McManus
Henry: THIS WAS MARCH 31
David: Trump is who we knew
David: Rex Chapman
Judy: Miami bike cops
