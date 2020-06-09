BRING IT IN: Dr. Carl Suddler
|Jun 9
| 1
|0:00
|-58:59
Today on BRING IT IN Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with Dr. Carl Suddler, a scholar of African American history and author of Presumed Criminal
Black Youth and the Justice System in Postwar New York.
TrueHoop Special Correspondent Adena Jones updated us on how NBA players have been reacting to the nation’s police brutality protests and news of Disney World hosting the rest of the season.
Then Dr. Suddler, David, Henry, Adena, and Jarod Hector talked about Dr. Suddler’s book, basketball as a racial unifying force, and the debate about defunding the police.
The video is here:
