BRING IT IN: Daniel Coyle

Today on BRING IT IN David Thorpe and Henry Abbott spoke with Daniel Coyle, the New York Times bestselling author of The Talent Code, The Culture Code, and other books. He’s a contributing editor for Outside Magazine, and works as a special advisor to the Cleveland Indians.
He spoke about the qualities of leadership in extraordinary times, like vulnerability, courage, and the importance of creating a culture where everyone feels safe. David gives his beautiful thoughts on leadership and his Royal Jelly theory, and there’s a memorable tale about what happens after a server drops a tray of glasses in a restaurant.
Here’s the archived video:
BRING IT IN EPISODES:
TUESDAY MARCH 31, 2020 Dana Smith, Senior Writer for Elemental at Medium answers TrueHoop’s questions about the coronavirus. Like: if you shoot around in an empty gym, can you spread the virus to the next person who comes through? She answers that and more.
MONDAY MARCH 30, 2020 Professional basketball player Bobby Jones live from his almost windowless apartment in Verona, Italy, where he has been quarantined for weeks making original videos you want to see.
FRIDAY MARCH 27, 2020 Former NBA player Greivis Vasquez talks about his journey from the blossoming pandemic in Italy to the safety of his family in Florida.
THURSDAY MARCH 26, 2020 Pistons head coach Dwane Casey discusses how long it will take to turn gameplay back on, coaching young players, how to draft remotely, and the grit of players like Derrick Rose and Blake Griffin.
WEDNESDAY MARCH 25, 2020 The next wave of NBA coaching is international, according to head coach of the Erie BayHawks Ryan Pannone.
TUESDAY MARCH 24, 2020 Carvell Wallace on emotional preparedness in a time of coronavirus and how Andre Iguodala talks about race.
MONDAY MARCH 23, 2020 David Epstein with insight into hot coronavirus research and Noah Galuten helps the Abbotts make tacos.
FRIDAY MARCH 20, 2020: Good to Go. Science writer Christie Aschwanden has evidence-based advice for athletes trying to keep healthy—in mind and body—during a lockdown.
THURSDAY MARCH 19, 2020: The Victory Machine, with Ethan Sherwood Strauss of the Athletic, who discusses his upcoming book about the Warriors.
WEDNESDAY MARCH 18, 2020: What basketball means to people under stress, with actor, and Henry’s college roommate, Ben Weber.
TUESDAY MARCH 17, 2020: The Hot Hand. The Wall Street Journal’s Ben Cohen on the science of streaks.
MONDAY, MARCH 16, 2020: What is the lesson of all this? Prim Siripipat, former ESPN TV personality, host of The Next Chapter on The Athletic.