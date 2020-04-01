BRING IT IN: Daniel Coyle

Today on BRING IT IN David Thorpe and Henry Abbott spoke with Daniel Coyle, the New York Times bestselling author of The Talent Code, The Culture Code, and other books. He’s a contributing editor for Outside Magazine, and works as a special advisor to the Cleveland Indians.

He spoke about the qualities of leadership in extraordinary times, like vulnerability, courage, and the importance of creating a culture where everyone feels safe. David gives his beautiful thoughts on leadership and his Royal Jelly theory, and there’s a memorable tale about what happens after a server drops a tray of glasses in a restaurant.

Here’s the archived video:

