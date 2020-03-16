Bring It In: Ryan Pannone

|0:00
|-57:31
A special guest to start the show: Henry’s sister Emily, live from England, where (who can say for certain without tests) all evidence suggests she has fought the coronavirus and won. It is great to see her smile, and hear her story!
And then a real friend of the show, Ryan Pannone. He has been working with David Thorpe more or less forever, and is now the head coach of the Erie BayHawks. He’s coached in Israel, Germany, China, Korea, and Slovakia, and is the head NBA Development Coach at David’s Pro Training Center. And he’s absolutely certain that the next wave of NBA coaching is international.
Here’s the archived video:
BRING IT IN EPISODES:
MONDAY, MARCH 16, 2020: What is the lesson of all this? Prim Siripipat, former ESPN TV personality, host of The Next Chapter on The Athletic.
TUESDAY MARCH 17, 2020: The Hot Hand. The Wall Street Journal’s Ben Cohen on the science of streaks.
WEDNESDAY MARCH 18, 2020: What basketball means to people under stress, with actor, and Henry’s college roommate, Ben Weber.
THURSDAY MARCH 19, 2020: The Victory Machine, with Ethan Sherwood Strauss of the Athletic, who discusses his upcoming book about the Warriors.
FRIDAY MARCH 20, 2020: Good to Go. Science writer Christie Aschwanden has evidence-based advice for athletes trying to keep healthy—in mind and body—during a lockdown.
MONDAY MARCH 23, 2020 David Epstein with insight into hot coronavirus research and Noah Galuten helps the Abbotts make tacos.
TUESDAY MARCH 24, 2020 Carvell Wallace on emotional preparedness in a time of coronavirus and how Andre Iguodala talks about race.
