Bring It In: Ryan Pannone

A special guest to start the show: Henry’s sister Emily, live from England, where (who can say for certain without tests) all evidence suggests she has fought the coronavirus and won. It is great to see her smile, and hear her story!

And then a real friend of the show, Ryan Pannone. He has been working with David Thorpe more or less forever, and is now the head coach of the Erie BayHawks. He’s coached in Israel, Germany, China, Korea, and Slovakia, and is the head NBA Development Coach at David’s Pro Training Center. And he’s absolutely certain that the next wave of NBA coaching is international.

