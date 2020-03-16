BRING IT IN: Greivis Vasquez

13 hr
  
0:00
-54:02

Today on BRING IT IN David Thorpe and Henry Abbott heard the harrowing tale of former NBA player Greivis Vasquez’s journey from the blossoming pandemic in Italy to the safety of his family in Florida, complete with train rides next to coughing people, Donald Trump travel bans, and a 9-1-1 call.

Below is the archived video.

BRING IT IN EPISODES:

