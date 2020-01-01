Bring It In: Christie Aschwanden

TrueHoop subscribers are welcome to join us every weekday at 11 a.m. ET for a TrueHoop TV Live video chat. For now: subscriptions are free!

30 days free

Today Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with science writer and athlete Christie Aschwanden. She joined us on BRING IT IN (new name!) to talk about her book, “Good To Go: What the Athlete in All of Us Can Learn from the Strange Science of Recovery.” Her dogged research into performance applies as a must-read lesson for staying healthy in times of high stress. The same techniques apply! Her calm, lucid insight is also calming while on lockdown. David was moved enough that he’s instructing all of his basketball players to listen to this very podcast above.

Chrisite writes for Elemental, co-hosts Emerging Form—a podcast about the creative process. She is the former lead science writer at FiveThirtyEight and a contributor at the New York Times, Washington Post, and Slate.

Below is the archived video in which Christie makes a case for training the minimum amount to get the desired effect and, if you find it relaxing, drinking a little wine or a beer now and again.

UPDATE: Christie’s just-published Elemental article on exercising during a coronavirus outbreak.

Join us every weekday at 11 a.m. ET, and bring your questions!