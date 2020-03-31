BRING IT IN: Dana Smith

|0:00
Today on BRING IT IN David Thorpe and Henry Abbott spoke with Dana Smith, Senior Writer for Elemental at Medium covering health, science, and the science of wellness. Do you need to wear a face mask? Can you make your own? If you shoot around in an empty gym, can you spread the virus to the next person who comes through? What about tennis, if you don’t touch the ball? What about playing catch? Should we take vitamin D? Is Henry right that being outside has magical powers in reducing the spread of the virus? (Can we grocery shop outside?) She answers all that and more.
TL;DR: “Stay the eff home.”
Here’s the archived video:
BRING IT IN EPISODES:
MONDAY MARCH 30, 2020 Professional basketball player Bobby Jones live from his almost windowless apartment in Verona, Italy, where he has been quarantined for weeks making original videos you want to see.
FRIDAY MARCH 27, 2020 Former NBA player Greivis Vasquez talks about his journey from the blossoming pandemic in Italy to the safety of his family in Florida.
THURSDAY MARCH 26, 2020 Pistons head coach Dwane Casey discusses how long it will take to turn gameplay back on, coaching young players, how to draft remotely, and the grit of players like Derrick Rose and Blake Griffin.
WEDNESDAY MARCH 25, 2020 The next wave of NBA coaching is international, according to head coach of the Erie BayHawks Ryan Pannone.
TUESDAY MARCH 24, 2020 Carvell Wallace on emotional preparedness in a time of coronavirus and how Andre Iguodala talks about race.
MONDAY MARCH 23, 2020 David Epstein with insight into hot coronavirus research and Noah Galuten helps the Abbotts make tacos.
FRIDAY MARCH 20, 2020: Good to Go. Science writer Christie Aschwanden has evidence-based advice for athletes trying to keep healthy—in mind and body—during a lockdown.
THURSDAY MARCH 19, 2020: The Victory Machine, with Ethan Sherwood Strauss of the Athletic, who discusses his upcoming book about the Warriors.
WEDNESDAY MARCH 18, 2020: What basketball means to people under stress, with actor, and Henry’s college roommate, Ben Weber.
TUESDAY MARCH 17, 2020: The Hot Hand. The Wall Street Journal’s Ben Cohen on the science of streaks.
MONDAY, MARCH 16, 2020: What is the lesson of all this? Prim Siripipat, former ESPN TV personality, host of The Next Chapter on The Athletic.
