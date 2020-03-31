BRING IT IN: Dana Smith

Today on BRING IT IN David Thorpe and Henry Abbott spoke with Dana Smith, Senior Writer for Elemental at Medium covering health, science, and the science of wellness. Do you need to wear a face mask? Can you make your own? If you shoot around in an empty gym, can you spread the virus to the next person who comes through? What about tennis, if you don’t touch the ball? What about playing catch? Should we take vitamin D? Is Henry right that being outside has magical powers in reducing the spread of the virus? (Can we grocery shop outside?) She answers all that and more.

TL;DR: “Stay the eff home.”

Here’s the archived video:

