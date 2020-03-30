BRING IT IN: Bobby Jones

Monday on BRING IT IN David Thorpe and Henry Abbott spoke with professional basketball player Bobby Jones live from his almost windowless apartment in Verona, Italy, where he has been quarantined for weeks making original videos you want to see. By wikipedia’s count, Jones has played for 22 teams—including the 76ers, Nuggets, Grizzlies, Rockets, Heat, and Spurs. Now he feels, as a writer, an introvert, and someone who has overcome a ton of hurdles, he was #BUILTFORTHIS.

BRING IT IN EPISODES:

MONDAY, MARCH 16, 2020: What is the lesson of all this? Prim Siripipat, former ESPN TV personality, host of The Next Chapter on The Athletic.

TUESDAY MARCH 17, 2020: The Hot Hand. The Wall Street Journal’s Ben Cohen on the science of streaks.

WEDNESDAY MARCH 18, 2020: What basketball means to people under stress, with actor, and Henry’s college roommate, Ben Weber.

THURSDAY MARCH 19, 2020: The Victory Machine, with Ethan Sherwood Strauss of the Athletic, who discusses his upcoming book about the Warriors.

FRIDAY MARCH 20, 2020: Good to Go. Science writer Christie Aschwanden has evidence-based advice for athletes trying to keep healthy—in mind and body—during a lockdown.

MONDAY MARCH 23, 2020 David Epstein with insight into hot coronavirus research and Noah Galuten helps the Abbotts make tacos.

TUESDAY MARCH 24, 2020 Carvell Wallace on emotional preparedness in a time of coronavirus and how Andre Iguodala talks about race.

WEDNESDAY MARCH 25, 2020 The next wave of NBA coaching is international, according to head coach of the Erie BayHawks Ryan Pannone.

THURSDAY MARCH 26, 2020 Pistons head coach Dwane Casey discusses how long it will take to turn gameplay back on, coaching young players, how to draft remotely, and the grit of players like Derrick Rose and Blake Griffin.