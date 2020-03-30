BRING IT IN: Bobby Jones

Mar 30
  
0:00
-50:08

Monday on BRING IT IN David Thorpe and Henry Abbott spoke with professional basketball player Bobby Jones live from his almost windowless apartment in Verona, Italy, where he has been quarantined for weeks making original videos you want to see. By wikipedia’s count, Jones has played for 22 teams—including the 76ers, Nuggets, Grizzlies, Rockets, Heat, and Spurs. Now he feels, as a writer, an introvert, and someone who has overcome a ton of hurdles, he was #BUILTFORTHIS.

Here’s the archived video:

