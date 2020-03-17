TrueHoop TV Live: March 17, 2020

TrueHoop subscribers are welcome to join us every weekday at 11 a.m. ET for a TrueHoop TV Live video chat. And for the moment, subscriptions are free!

Bring It In

Today Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with Wall Street Journal’s Ben Cohen, author of “The Hot Hand.” Then there was a bit of a Stephen Curry lovefest.

And here’s the archived video. Join us tomorrow and every day this week at 11 a.m. ET, and bring your questions!