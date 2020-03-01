Bring It In: David Epstein, Noah Galuten

In the last chapter of his brilliant book “Range,” David Epstein profiled Arturo Casadevall, MD, PhD, and the chair of molecular microbiology and immunology at Johns Hopkins. It’s a book about the people and conditions that lead to extraordinary performance, and it’s coming to life right now: Dr. Casadevall has kicked off a major consortium of labs targeting a short-term COVID-19 therapy, made from the plasma of recovered COVID-19 patients, with the potential to be deployed quickly. David joined us at the top of the show to explain.

And then (talk about “range”), we welcomed Noah Galuten, a remarkable chef who guided the Abbotts in making killer tacos with the stuff we happen to have in our quarantine-time fridge.

Here’s the archived video: