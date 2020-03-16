BRING IT IN: Carvell Wallace

TrueHoop subscribers are welcome to join us every weekday at 11 a.m. ET for a TrueHoop TV Live video chat. For now: subscriptions are free!

30 days free

Today Henry Abbott and David Thorpe spoke with Carvell Wallace, a New York Times bestselling author, memoirist, and award-winning podcaster who covers race, arts, culture, film and music for a wide variety of news outlets. He co-wrote Andre Iguodala’s memoir The Sixth Man. He joined us on BRING IT IN to discuss emotional preparedness in a time of coronavirus, sharing quinoa with Riz Ahmed, how Andre Iguodala talks about race, and more. Below is the archived video.

BRING IT IN EPISODES: