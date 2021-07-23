BRING IT IN: Bucks are champs. What's next?
|Jul 23
|6
|0:00
|-59:26
It’s a party! After all those months of lockdown, today Jarod Hector, Adena Jones, and Henry Abbott gather in person at Judy’s house—with David Thorpe on Zoom from Florida, for a special BRING IT IN.
Does how you win a championship matter?
What’s going to happen to Dame?
David’s plan to make the Nets champions.
Can the Lakers put together a deal for a great player?
What’s the Jazz do if they can’t keep Mike Conley?
What’s the offseason mission for the Celtics, Warriors, Mavericks, and Heat?
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
MONDAY July 19, 2021 Tom Haberstroh wonders if Devin Booker made choices that defied The Art of War and set the stage for Jrue Holiday’s series-altering steal late in Game 5.
FRIDAY July 16, 2021 Damian Lillard, the Blazers, and the Blazers’ rape investigation.
MONDAY July 12, 2021 Henry Abbott and David Thorpe break down Giannis’ insane Finals so far.
THURSDAY July 8, 2021 Henry Abbott and David Thorpe talk about winning the Finals.
MONDAY June 28, 2021 The Bucks’ commanding position, how to play with a banged up Trae Young, life without Kawhi, Chris Paul’s snake dribble, and more.
FRIDAY June 25, 2021 Jarod Hector on how money affects players.
WEDNESDAY June 23, 2021 Henry has a hunch that the 2021 NBA title may have been decided on Tuesday night.
FRIDAY June 18, 2021 David Thorpe on the genius of Trae Young.
