BRING IT IN: Bucks are champs. What's next?

It’s a party! After all those months of lockdown, today Jarod Hector, Adena Jones, and Henry Abbott gather in person at Judy’s house—with David Thorpe on Zoom from Florida, for a special BRING IT IN.

  • Does how you win a championship matter?

  • What’s going to happen to Dame?

  • David’s plan to make the Nets champions.

  • Can the Lakers put together a deal for a great player?

  • What’s the Jazz do if they can’t keep Mike Conley?

  • What’s the offseason mission for the Celtics, Warriors, Mavericks, and Heat?

