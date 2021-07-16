BRING IT IN

BRING IT IN: "Everything you want is on the other side of hard…"

Damian Lillard trade talk, Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday, Giannis ...

Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s Jarod Hector, David Thorpe, and Henry Abbott discuss Damian Lillard and the Blazers, the Blazers’ rape investigation, and Henry’s TrueHoop article called “Shenanigans.”

Also:

  • How good is Devin Booker?

  • What can we expect from Jrue Holiday in the Finals?

  • Why David doesn’t believe Giannis left the bench to tinkle.

And more.

