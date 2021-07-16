BRING IT IN: “Everything you want is on the other side of hard…”

Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s Jarod Hector, David Thorpe, and Henry Abbott discuss Damian Lillard and the Blazers, the Blazers’ rape investigation, and Henry’s TrueHoop article called “Shenanigans.”

Also:

Why David doesn’t believe Giannis left the bench to tinkle.

What can we expect from Jrue Holiday in the Finals?

How good is Devin Booker?

And more.

