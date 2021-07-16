BRING IT IN: “Everything you want is on the other side of hard…”
Damian Lillard trade talk, Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday, Giannis ...
|Jul 16
|5
|0:00
|-1:00:22
Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s Jarod Hector, David Thorpe, and Henry Abbott discuss Damian Lillard and the Blazers, the Blazers’ rape investigation, and Henry’s TrueHoop article called “Shenanigans.”
Also:
How good is Devin Booker?
What can we expect from Jrue Holiday in the Finals?
Why David doesn’t believe Giannis left the bench to tinkle.
And more.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
MONDAY July 12, 2021 Henry Abbott and David Thorpe break down Giannis’ insane Finals so far.
THURSDAY July 8, 2021 Henry Abbott and David Thorpe talk about winning the Finals.
MONDAY June 28, 2021 The Bucks’ commanding position, how to play with a banged up Trae Young, life without Kawhi, Chris Paul’s snake dribble, and more.
FRIDAY June 25, 2021 Jarod Hector on how money affects players.
WEDNESDAY June 23, 2021 Henry has a hunch that the 2021 NBA title may have been decided on Tuesday night.
FRIDAY June 18, 2021 David Thorpe on the genius of Trae Young.
MONDAY June 14, 2021 Nikola Jokic’s ejection after a hard foul on Cameron Payne in Game 4.
FRIDAY June 11, 2021 David Thorpe and Jarod Hector wonder if Giannis Antetokounmpo should keep shooting 3s.
|5
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.