BRING IT IN: A lot to love in Suns
Game-winning dunk over the Clippers
|12 hr ago
Henry here. And I am not speaking for David or Jarod. But I have a hunch—as explained on the show—that the 2021 NBA title may have been decided on Tuesday night. The Suns are now up 2-0 on the Clippers, have won nine straight, and are due to add a truly rested Chris Paul to the mix sometime soon. David thinks the Bucks could still beat them, and he’s an expert.
But delightful teamwork, nine straight playoff wins, and then you add a star?
There was a season’s worth of drama in Game 2. Crazy intentional fouls, extra-curricular shoving, over-attention to some officiating details, under-attention to others, and Ty Lue deploying some coaching dark arts in the final second. Incredible stuff.
