BRING IT IN: The Art of War

Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott, David Thorpe, and special guest Tom Haberstroh wonder if Devin Booker made choices that defied The Art of War and set the stage for Jrue Holiday’s series-altering steal late in Game 5.

AND: What might prove to be the most important five minutes in Bucks history.

Twitter avatar for @BucksMilwaukee Bucks @Bucks
JRUE STEAL. GIANNIS DUNK!!!

July 18th 2021

5,582 Retweets

