BRING IT IN: The Art of War
|15 hr ago
|6
|1
|0:00
|-1:00:19
Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott, David Thorpe, and special guest Tom Haberstroh wonder if Devin Booker made choices that defied The Art of War and set the stage for Jrue Holiday’s series-altering steal late in Game 5.
AND: What might prove to be the most important five minutes in Bucks history.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
FRIDAY July 16, 2021 Damian Lillard, the Blazers, and the Blazers’ rape investigation.
MONDAY July 12, 2021 Henry Abbott and David Thorpe break down Giannis’ insane Finals so far.
THURSDAY July 8, 2021 Henry Abbott and David Thorpe talk about winning the Finals.
MONDAY June 28, 2021 The Bucks’ commanding position, how to play with a banged up Trae Young, life without Kawhi, Chris Paul’s snake dribble, and more.
FRIDAY June 25, 2021 Jarod Hector on how money affects players.
WEDNESDAY June 23, 2021 Henry has a hunch that the 2021 NBA title may have been decided on Tuesday night.
FRIDAY June 18, 2021 David Thorpe on the genius of Trae Young.
MONDAY June 14, 2021 Nikola Jokic’s ejection after a hard foul on Cameron Payne in Game 4.
|6
|1
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.