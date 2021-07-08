BRING IT IN: Rx for the Bucks
|22 hr ago
|7
|1
|0:00
|-1:00:40
Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott and David Thorpe talk about winning the Finals.
A while ago on BRING IT IN, the Suns had won eight playoff games in a row, and Henry said he thought they’d win the title. But David has long seen big potential in the Bucks, and has ideas about how the Bucks could still win it all. Things we discuss:
FiveThirtyEight has the Suns odds of winning the Finals at almost 80 percent.
David wrote before the series that with a healthy Giannis the Bucks are his pick (after writing about the evolution of Giannis.
A pretty chart on the evolution of the mid-range.
How billionaires use sports teams to reduce their tax bills.
Kyle Kuzma says he can average 25, but “it’s hard to be consistent in an inconsistent role.”
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
MONDAY June 28, 2021 The Bucks’ commanding position, how to play with a banged up Trae Young, life without Kawhi, Chris Paul’s snake dribble, and more.
FRIDAY June 25, 2021 Jarod Hector on how money affects players.
WEDNESDAY June 23, 2021 Henry has a hunch that the 2021 NBA title may have been decided on Tuesday night.
FRIDAY June 18, 2021 David Thorpe on the genius of Trae Young.
MONDAY June 14, 2021 Nikola Jokic’s ejection after a hard foul on Cameron Payne in Game 4.
FRIDAY June 11, 2021 David Thorpe and Jarod Hector wonder if Giannis Antetokounmpo should keep shooting 3s.
MONDAY June 7, 2021 Rapid fire discussion of the games, the hamstrings, the full-court pressure, and the proposed Damian Lillard trades of the NBA postseason.
FRIDAY June 4, 2021 What happened to the Lakers and Blazers and picks for the second round.
|7
|1
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.