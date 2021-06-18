BRING IT IN: This is why we love the game

Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott, David Thorpe, and Jarod Hector talk about Kemba Walker being traded to OKC, Kevin Durant’s Hero Ball, the genius of Trae Young, and more.

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:

MONDAY June 14, 2021 Nikola Jokic’s ejection after a hard foul on Cameron Payne in Game 4.

FRIDAY June 11, 2021 David Thorpe and Jarod Hector wonder if Giannis Antetokounmpo should keep shooting 3s.

MONDAY June 7, 2021 Rapid fire discussion of the games, the hamstrings, the full-court pressure, and the proposed Damian Lillard trades of the NBA postseason.

FRIDAY June 4, 2021 What happened to the Lakers and Blazers and picks for the second round.

FRIDAY May 28, 2021 David Thorpe tells what he learned from watching every basket Luka Doncic has scored in the postseason.

MONDAY May 24, 2021 David expects big things from the Blazers. The Bucks aren’t contenders anymore. Everyone should study Miami’s defense.

FRIDAY May 21, 2021 Predictions for every series from David Thorpe, Jarod Hector, and Henry Abbott.