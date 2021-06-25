BRING IT IN

BRING IT IN: The NBA's new guard is here

Jun 25CommentShare
  
0:00
-59:52

Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Jarod Hector discussed Suns vs. Clippers game 3, David’s latest TrueHoop piece on guarding Trae Young, and how money affects players, and more.

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:

CommentShare
← Previous