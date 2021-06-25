BRING IT IN: The NBA's new guard is here

Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Jarod Hector discussed Suns vs. Clippers game 3, David’s latest TrueHoop piece on guarding Trae Young, and how money affects players, and more.

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:

WEDNESDAY June 23, 2021 Henry has a hunch that the 2021 NBA title may have been decided on Tuesday night.

FRIDAY June 18, 2021 David Thorpe on the genius of Trae Young.

MONDAY June 14, 2021 Nikola Jokic’s ejection after a hard foul on Cameron Payne in Game 4.

FRIDAY June 11, 2021 David Thorpe and Jarod Hector wonder if Giannis Antetokounmpo should keep shooting 3s.

MONDAY June 7, 2021 Rapid fire discussion of the games, the hamstrings, the full-court pressure, and the proposed Damian Lillard trades of the NBA postseason.

FRIDAY June 4, 2021 What happened to the Lakers and Blazers and picks for the second round.

FRIDAY May 28, 2021 David Thorpe tells what he learned from watching every basket Luka Doncic has scored in the postseason.