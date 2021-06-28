BRING IT IN: David knows who’s going to win the Finals

Today on BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott and David Thorpe discuss the Bucks’ commanding position, how to play with a banged up Trae Young, life without Kawhi, Chris Paul’s snake dribble, the collection of abrasive alpha dogs running the Mavericks, the Lakers’ interesting next owners, and more.

